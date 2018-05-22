What is Zoomyy?

Zoomyy (with two "Y's") adds a smooth zoom motion to photos or video clips, also known as the Ken Burns Effect. Video Influencers have been adding this motion to their clips manually for years and now it's accessible to everyone without the hassle of using expensive video editing software! Zoomyy is perfect if you want to add motion to your photos on Instagram, Instagram stories, ads, facebook, etc. Our simple & easy to use app allows you to add a zoom motion to your clips in seconds. 

FEATURES
- Pinch the screen & use the orange square to set how much you want to zoom in/out. 
- Select Direction of Zoom (In or out)
- One way or mirrored. When it's mirrored it will zoom in and then back out again, kind like a boomerang.
-Save the clip or upload straight to your favorite social media & messaging platforms. 
- NO ADS
- NO SIGN-UP/ ACCOUNT
- NO INTERNET NEEDED

Download our press kit for logos & screenshots. 

CONTACT

Media inquiries can be directed to hello@zoomyy.com